Watch Vvaan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Blends Folklore, Fantasy And Adventure

A still from Vvaan trailer | YouTube

The makers of Vvaan unveiled the trailer of the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 16). Directed by Deepak Mishra, the film combines Indian folklore, fantasy, adventure and supernatural elements and is set to release in theatres on September 25.

The trailer expands on the world introduced in the film’s teaser, taking viewers into a forest where ancient beliefs and supernatural forces appear to shape the story. Vvaan explores a fictional folklore-driven world with elements of mystery, action, romance and humour.

Sidharth and Tamannaah headline the film and mark their first on-screen pairing. The trailer gives a glimpse of their characters as they become involved in a world governed by rules and beliefs that predate their arrival. Their relationship appears to form an emotional thread as the story moves between the forest, supernatural occurrences and action sequences.

Vvaan Trailer Blends Folklore, Fantasy And Adventure

The trailer focuses on the mysterious forest and the danger surrounding its inhabitants. Alongside the supernatural elements, it features action sequences, moments of humour and romance, suggesting that the film is being positioned as a broad theatrical entertainer rather than a straightforward horror film.

The film's story is rooted in Indian folklore, with the makers attempting to build a larger universe around its central legend. The Legend of Vvaan comic book has already been introduced as part of this universe.

With its trailer, the makers have now revealed more of the folklore-based setting, characters and supernatural conflict that will drive the story.

The project brings together TVF's Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa R Kapoor. Arunabh Kumar has written the film, while Deepak Mishra has directed it.

Vvaan is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production.

The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. Manu Anand serves as the director of photography and visual director.