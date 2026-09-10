Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Festival To The Big Screen With Vvaan; Know Why The Cultural Celebration Matters

Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Festival To The Big Screen With Vvaan; Why It Matters | Screengrab from Vvaan song/ X

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is set to bring the vibrant traditions of Chhath Puja to the big screen with her upcoming film Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, is expected to explore Indian folklore, traditions and cultural beliefs against a distinctive setting. Chhath is one of the most sacred festivals which is dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God. The ancient four-day festival is usually celebrated in the winter months, shortly after Diwali, a festival of lights.

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Tamannaah Bhatia brings Chhath on big screen

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays the lead role in the upcoming film Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, is bringing the religious and nature-inspired traditions of Chhath Puja to the big screen. The film features a traditional Chhath Puja sequence for the first time in Bollywood history through the song Chhathi Maiya, with Sidharth Malhotra co-starring in the film.

The film is set to be released in theatres on September 25, 2026. The actress has shared that she has spent time learning the deep cultural and spiritual values of the festival. Bhatia also said that while learning, she was deeply moved by the ritual and felt a strong spiritual connection with Chhathi Maiya. The film not only shows Bihar's culture and tradition through Chhath but it also takes inspiration from Van Temple, which is the core of the Vvaan.

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About Chhath festival

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals associated with its primary association with Bihar. It is also celebrated in Jharkhand and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, who is revered as a divine mother and protector. Devotees observe a strict ritual of fasting and offer prayers to the Sun during sunrise and sunset.

The festival is particularly known for its deeply rooted rituals. Devotees, especially women, often observe rigorous fasts, maintain cleanliness and prepare traditional offerings. The famous arghya, or offering of water, is performed while standing in rivers, ponds or other water bodies during sunset and sunrise.

Highlights relation between human and nature

Chhath is not merely a religious celebration but also holds strong cultural and social significance. Families come together to prepare traditional offerings such as thekua and fruits, while communities gather at decorated ghats to participate in the rituals. Folk songs associated with Chhath further preserve the region's oral traditions and cultural heritage.