'Gay Hona Buri Baat Nahi': Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Yadav's Bedroom Video Goes Viral After Former's 'LGBTQ' Post

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria recently grabbed eyeballs after a video of them chilling in a hotel room went viral on social media. In the video, Elvish can be heard saying that it is not a wrong thing to be gay.

This comes a day after Elvish took to his X handle and wrote, "I support LGBTQ". The said video is now splashed all over social media. In the video, both Elvish and Lovekesh can be seen lying shirtless in a hotel room.

'Hum open ho rakhe hai': Elvish

Later, Elvish also followed Lovekesh to the bathroom, and the two can be seen engaging in a fun banter. In the video, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner can be heard saying, "Hum soch rahe hai apni ek gang bana le. Gay hona buri baat nahi hai. Logo ko lagta hai hum anti hai. Nahi bhai, hum toh open ho rakhe hai."

I support LGBTQ 👍🏻 https://t.co/S9C32WofyL — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 6, 2024

Elvish and Lovekesh are yet to react to the video.

Elvish & Lovekesh in Bigg Boss OTT

Elvish Yadav had participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant, and won hearts with his performance instantly. He broke records and became the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show in the history of Bigg Boss.

This year, his best friend Lovekesh participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, and despite massive support from Elvish's fans, he was evicted from the show by the housemates just days before the grand finale.

Later, both Lovekesh and Elvish stated that the former would have won Bigg Boss OTT 3 had the makers stuck to the votes given by public.