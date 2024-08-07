 'Gay Hona Buri Baat Nahi': Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Yadav's Bedroom Video Goes Viral After Former's 'LGBTQ' Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Gay Hona Buri Baat Nahi': Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Yadav's Bedroom Video Goes Viral After Former's 'LGBTQ' Post

'Gay Hona Buri Baat Nahi': Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Yadav's Bedroom Video Goes Viral After Former's 'LGBTQ' Post

Elvish was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, while Lovekesh Kataria participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 but could not reach the finale

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria recently grabbed eyeballs after a video of them chilling in a hotel room went viral on social media. In the video, Elvish can be heard saying that it is not a wrong thing to be gay.

This comes a day after Elvish took to his X handle and wrote, "I support LGBTQ". The said video is now splashed all over social media. In the video, both Elvish and Lovekesh can be seen lying shirtless in a hotel room.

Read Also
Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Elvish Yadav On Allegations Of Sharing P*rn on Telegram Channel,...
article-image

'Hum open ho rakhe hai': Elvish

Later, Elvish also followed Lovekesh to the bathroom, and the two can be seen engaging in a fun banter. In the video, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner can be heard saying, "Hum soch rahe hai apni ek gang bana le. Gay hona buri baat nahi hai. Logo ko lagta hai hum anti hai. Nahi bhai, hum toh open ho rakhe hai."

Elvish and Lovekesh are yet to react to the video.

Read Also
Complaint Filed Against Elvish Yadav For Clicking Photos Inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple Premises
article-image

Elvish & Lovekesh in Bigg Boss OTT

Elvish Yadav had participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant, and won hearts with his performance instantly. He broke records and became the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show in the history of Bigg Boss.

This year, his best friend Lovekesh participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, and despite massive support from Elvish's fans, he was evicted from the show by the housemates just days before the grand finale.

Read Also
'I Meant Narad Muni': Ajaz Khan APOLOGISES For Viral 'Narayan' Remark On Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame...
article-image

Later, both Lovekesh and Elvish stated that the former would have won Bigg Boss OTT 3 had the makers stuck to the votes given by public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gay Hona Buri Baat Nahi': Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Yadav's Bedroom Video Goes Viral After Former's...

'Gay Hona Buri Baat Nahi': Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Yadav's Bedroom Video Goes Viral After Former's...

Sai Ketan Rao REFUTES Reports Of Marrying Shivangi Khedkar: 'Mera Statement Misinterpret Hua, She's...

Sai Ketan Rao REFUTES Reports Of Marrying Shivangi Khedkar: 'Mera Statement Misinterpret Hua, She's...

Swara Bhasker Hints At Conspiracy As Vinesh Phogat Gets Disqualified From Olympics 2024: 'Who...

Swara Bhasker Hints At Conspiracy As Vinesh Phogat Gets Disqualified From Olympics 2024: 'Who...

Vedaa: CBFC Replaces 'Behenkhor' With 'Bana' In John Abraham Starrer, Audio With Sanskrit Shlokas...

Vedaa: CBFC Replaces 'Behenkhor' With 'Bana' In John Abraham Starrer, Audio With Sanskrit Shlokas...

X User Calls Hansal Mehta 'Ghatiya Aadmi' & Asks Him To Relocate To Dhaka Or Karachi, Filmmaker...

X User Calls Hansal Mehta 'Ghatiya Aadmi' & Asks Him To Relocate To Dhaka Or Karachi, Filmmaker...