Gauri Khan Rents Flat For ₹1.35 Lakh In Khar For Staff Amid Mannat's Renovation

Producer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan has rented a flat in the upscale Pankaj Society located in Khar West, Mumbai, according to a recently registered rental agreement provided by Zapkey.com. The 725 sq ft apartment, located on the 4th floor (Flat No. 6), will be used by her staff, as stated in the lease documents.

This flat is just 100 metres away from Khan’s rented duplex. Since Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow is undergoing for renovation work currently. The apartment for staffer has been leased from owner Sanjay Kishor Ramani for a monthly rent of Rs 1.35 lakh, with a security deposit of Rs 4.05 lakh. The agreement is valid for a tenure of three years and includes an annual rent escalation of 5%.

Situated in one of Mumbai’s most desirable neighborhoods, Pankaj Society offers convenient access to city hotspots while maintaining residential tranquility—making it a sought-after choice for high-profile tenants. Actor Khan has rented previously two duplexes in Pali Hill, Khar in April for Rs 8.67 crore for three years.