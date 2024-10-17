'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7

Bebika Dhurve, currently in the headlines for non payment of dues to producer and social activist Atul Kishan was last seen in Discovery TV's 'Jungle Raanis.' The actress, in a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan was asked about her father, who is a popular astrologer, predicting Pratyusha Banerjee's wedding at the age of 32 and how netizens are now mocking his predictions.

Speaking about the same, Bebika says that her father has made many more predictions that were way more accurate and that when she speaks about these incidents, people can go and google about the same. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame says, ''What about the other predictions that he has made? Woh videos abhi tum dhundoge jab main beth ke bataungi. He has entered the Bigg Boss house so many times. So when he went there and there was Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were dating. Gauahar was not interested to know, she was a little arrogant. My father clearly said you guys are not going to be together and you will breakuo. Gauahar got very offended. Hua toh wahi. He even told Kushal Tandon ke tum industry se jyda buisness ke taraf jaoge wo bhi hotels ya restaurant ke buisness aur waha pe jyda progress karoge. Aur aaj aap dekhiye. He obeyed my father, he immediately took that step and look how succesful he is now.''

Further speaking about her father, Bebika says, ''Kamya Punjabi was divorced at that time. He told her about her second marriage and a kid and see it has happened. He met Rumi Jaffery and his wife when they were very young and he told him 'your wife is pregnant.' Rumi sir said, 'what nonsense she is sitting right here, she has not told me anything like this.' Uske baad, after 5 hours or something she checked and she was pregnant. That is his level of predictions. What about all this? Where is all this going? He predicted Elvish is going to jail, wo kyu nahi viral ho raha hai? wo video kyu nahi bahar aa raha hai? Hum jo actual bolte hai aur jo sahi hota hai wo kyu nahi log dekhte hai?''

Opening up on her father predicting Pratyusha's marriage, Bebika says, ''If she died before the age my father predicted , if by god's grace, she would have lived. She died by suicide right? Not by any disease. God bless her soul. Suicide is something which you do with your own will, with your own wish. It is not god planned, it is not in your Karma. So I feel sad for her. But what about those things that were predicted and happened? Usko kyu nahi limelight mein laate hai? The audience who makes these things viral is very toxic.''