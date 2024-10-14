 After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAfter Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’

After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’

Bebika Dhurve, who has been accused of ‘non payment of dues’ by producer and social activist Atul Kishan has found herself in yet another controversy after director Gaurav Aery calling her a ‘popcorn actor.’

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Bebika Dhurve, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT2 has found herself in a pool of controversies after being accused of ‘non payment of dues’ by producer and social activist Atul Kishan. Atul accused the actress of ghosting and blocking him and also revealed that she is yet to repay his full amount. The actress then replied calling Atul’s allegations fake and also stated that he has been forcing her to get into Bigg Boss.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s...
article-image

Now, director Gaurav Avery has come out in support of Atul and has bashed Bebika. He states that he knows Atul for the past 10 years and that Atul can never do something like this for fame. He further reveals meeting and narrating the concept of Boti Boti to Bebika. However, she later called off the shoot stating she will shoot for it by her own in Dubai. Gaurav then reveals that when the song released, he realised that she has shot for the song in the exact same way as it was narrated to her by him.

Gaurav writes, “Recently, a controversy emerged between Atul Kishan and Bebika surrounding the song "Boti Boti."|was originally part of the project as the video director and had narrated the concept and screenplay during a conference call with both Bebika and Atul. However, when the project was unexpectedly called off, Bebika later mentioned that she would be shooting the song on her own in Dubai. To everyone's surprise, when the video was released, she had used my original idea and concept with only minor changes, but I wasn't given sufficient credit for my contributions. Now, Bebika is accusing Atul Kishan of using her name for fame, adding another layer of complexity to the dispute.”

Read Also
'Career Bigg Boss Ka Naam Lekar Chal Raha Hai': Atul Kishan SLAMS Bebika Dhurve For Her 'Begging For...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhruve ACCUSED Of Not Paying Dues By Producer Atul Kishan: ‘She...
article-image

He further writes, “Now, Bebika is accusing Atul of gaining fame through her name. Having known Atul for the last 10 years, I can confidently say that he doesn't need fame from any "pop-corn" artists. He is a self-made man with zero attitude. The real issue here lies with those who work unprofessionally and fail to respect other artists and team members. It's time for some introspection from the person who ignores the contributions of others and undermines their efforts.”

FPJ Shorts
After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’
After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana

Well, Bebika is yet to reply to these allegations by Gaurav and Atul.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn...

After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn...

Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)

Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)

Who Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh...

Who Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh...

Golmaal, Partner Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Golmaal, Partner Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

PHOTO: Fan Dresses Up As Teddy Bear To Meet Murder-Accused Darshan In Karnataka Jail

PHOTO: Fan Dresses Up As Teddy Bear To Meet Murder-Accused Darshan In Karnataka Jail