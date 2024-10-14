After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’

Bebika Dhurve, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT2 has found herself in a pool of controversies after being accused of ‘non payment of dues’ by producer and social activist Atul Kishan. Atul accused the actress of ghosting and blocking him and also revealed that she is yet to repay his full amount. The actress then replied calling Atul’s allegations fake and also stated that he has been forcing her to get into Bigg Boss.

Now, director Gaurav Avery has come out in support of Atul and has bashed Bebika. He states that he knows Atul for the past 10 years and that Atul can never do something like this for fame. He further reveals meeting and narrating the concept of Boti Boti to Bebika. However, she later called off the shoot stating she will shoot for it by her own in Dubai. Gaurav then reveals that when the song released, he realised that she has shot for the song in the exact same way as it was narrated to her by him.

Gaurav writes, “Recently, a controversy emerged between Atul Kishan and Bebika surrounding the song "Boti Boti."|was originally part of the project as the video director and had narrated the concept and screenplay during a conference call with both Bebika and Atul. However, when the project was unexpectedly called off, Bebika later mentioned that she would be shooting the song on her own in Dubai. To everyone's surprise, when the video was released, she had used my original idea and concept with only minor changes, but I wasn't given sufficient credit for my contributions. Now, Bebika is accusing Atul Kishan of using her name for fame, adding another layer of complexity to the dispute.”

He further writes, “Now, Bebika is accusing Atul of gaining fame through her name. Having known Atul for the last 10 years, I can confidently say that he doesn't need fame from any "pop-corn" artists. He is a self-made man with zero attitude. The real issue here lies with those who work unprofessionally and fail to respect other artists and team members. It's time for some introspection from the person who ignores the contributions of others and undermines their efforts.”

Well, Bebika is yet to reply to these allegations by Gaurav and Atul.