 'Career Bigg Boss Ka Naam Lekar Chal Raha Hai': Atul Kishan SLAMS Bebika Dhurve For Her 'Begging For BB' Statement
Atul Kishan, a producer and social activist had earlier alleged that Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve is yet to pay his dues. He also accused the actress of blocking and ghosting him. Bebika had replied to the same & had stated that Atul is doing all of this for Bigg Boss. Now, Atul has hit back at the actress and has taken a dig at her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Bebika Dhurve who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has found herself in a pool of controversies after being accused of non payment of dues by producer and social activist Atul Kishan. The latter took to his Instagram handle a few days ago and accused Bebika of not paying his money, ghosting him and blocking him from everywhere. He revealed that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame had promised to pay him after the release of her song 'Boti Boti,' however, she did not do so.

article-image

Bebika too took to her Instagram stories to share screenshots of the transactions and revealed that the payment had been done. She also went ahead to add that Atul had been 'begging her' to get him in Bigg Boss and that since she has refused to do so, he has been doing all of this for attention and for entering the show.

Now, Atul has hit back at the actress and has further revealed that the actress had to make a total payment of 1 Lakh, 30 thousand. However, she has paid only 70,000 rupees until now. As shared by Bigg Boss Khabari, giving a full status of the payment recieved, Atul writes, ''Bebika Dhurve was to pay me a total of 1.30 lakh, but so far, I've only received 70,000. Initially, I paid her 40,000 on November 6, 2023, which she returned on November 23, 2023. Before the agreement, she had made an advance payment of 50,000, and later, an additional 20,000 was paid in February. This is the complete status of the payments received up to now.''

Further taking a dig at the actress for her statements, Atul writes, ''Begging A to enter In BigBoss, Wo vi kinse .... unse jnka career ab tak bigboss ka name le le kar chal ra hai.''

article-image

Bebika is yet to react to these fresh allegations levied on her by Atul Kishan.

