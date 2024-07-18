'Absolutely Shameful': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Bengaluru Mall For Denying Entry To 60-Year-Old Farmer Wearing Dhoti

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan has strongly reacted to the video of a Karnataka farmer in which he claimed that he was denied entry to a mall for wearing a dhoti. According to several media reports, a 60-year-old farmer from Haveri visited GT Mall in Bengaluru along with his wife and son to watch a movie. However, he was denied entry by the security personnel and his attire was called 'inappropriate'.

In the videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, the farmer is seen wearing a white shirt, dhoti and turban. Reportedly, he was asked to wear 'trousers' and despite pleading the security and management, they did not allow him to enter.

Gauahar shared the video on her Instagram story on Wednesday (July 17) and slammed the mall. She also demanded strict action against the mall and said that we all must be proud of Indian culture.

"This is absolutely shameful. Strict action must be taken against the mall. This is India and we all must be proud of our culture," Gauahar wrote.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and protests. Following the backlash, the mall's management reportedly issued an apology to the farmer. They also honoured him with a shawl as a gesture of reconciliation.

"The security personnel made a grave mistake by denying entry based solely on clothing. We have instructed all staff to treat everyone equally, without discrimination based on attire, colour, or identity," mall in-charge B Suresh stated.

Fakeerappa, a septuagenarian farmer, had gone to a mall in #Bengaluru with his son to watch a movie at a multiplex. However, he was denied entry owing his attire — a panche (also called a dhoti) and a white shirt. pic.twitter.com/1yoMrniASb — Amar (@asdeo_) July 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Gauahar is currently seen enjoying most of her time with her little one, Zehaan. She got married to Zaid in December 2020, and on May 10, 2023, they welcomed their first child.

On the work front, Gauahar hosted the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Rithvik Dhanjani. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.