Gauahar Khan Shares Son Zehaan's First Eid al-Adha Picture In Adorable Onesie |

Actress Gauahar Khan, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy with husband Zaid Darbar, took to Instagram to mark her little one’s first Eid. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and Dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi! BaarakAllahfihi." Check out the post below.

The couple has named their newborn 'Zehaan'. He was born on May 10, 2023. Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

For those unversed, Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid, is the holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar and is being celebrated today.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours, and especially to the poor and the needy.

People buy goats or sheep a day prior to sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones, and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared for the occasion.