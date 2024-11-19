 'Galti Hogayi Mujhse': Shilpa Shirodkar REGRETS Making Vivian Dsena Time God Over Karan Veer Mehra, Cries Inconsolably (VIDEO)
In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 18 released by Jio Cinema, Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen breaking down in tears after Karan Veer Mehra confronts her for choosing Vivian Dsena over him in the Time god task. The actress calls her decision a 'mistake' and expresses regret over the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Shilpa Shirodkar has been constantly under the radar for being torn down between her friendships with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra in the show. The actress, who has been called 'biased' towards Vivian Dsena a couple of times, will be seen breaking down in the episode of the show tonight.

Well, in a recent promo shared by the channel, Karan Veer Mehra will be seen confronting Shilpa for making Vivian Dsena the time god over him. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame says, ''Aapne agar usko Time God banaya tha toh you had to put him to a test. Woh test nahi dikha mujhe, mujhe laad zyada dikha. I was irritated ki tu kaam nahi kar, ye dekh, wo dekh. Usko meine nominate bhi isliye kiya ki koi kaam nahi kiya usne. 2 hafte time god, aur uss time bhi, mein kapde uthaunga toh ye dekho, wo dekho. And on top of that usko khana diya jaa raha hai. Toh mereko andar se ho raha hain arrey yaar it’s just wrong.”

Listening to the actor speak, Shilpa breaks down in tears and states that she made a mistake. the actress says, ''I’m so sorry. I’m feeling terrible for what I did. I’m sorry yaar Karan, galti ho gayi mujhse.''

For the uninformed, Shilpa had to choose between Karan and Vivian in a time god task. The actress went with Vivian, post which, Vivian was declared as the Time god.

