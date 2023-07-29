Fukrey 3: Check Out The BTS Glimpse From Rehearsals Of Pulkit Samrat Starrer

Get ready to groove as the much-anticipated 3rd instalment of Fukrey franchise is all set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023. The excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch ever since the release date was officially announced.

Adding to the thrill, the renowned choreographer Bosco Martis recently dropped an electrifying behind-the-scenes video that promises an incredible dance number in Fukrey 3.

Read Also Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3 release POSTPONED to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

GLIMPSE OF FUKREY 3 REHEARSALS

Taking to his social media, Bosco Martis treated fans with a sneak peek into the energetic and vibrant rehearsals of the upcoming song.

The video features the talented actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma, who play pivotal roles in the Fukrey series, alongside an incredible dance crew.

From the looks of it, the dance sequence is shaping up to be a spectacle that will leave the audience mesmerized.

In the IG story captioned, "Fun with gang @oyemanjot @pulkitsamrat and @fukravarun🕺♥️,"

He showcased the camaraderie and enthusiasm shared by the cast during the rehearsals. Fans couldn't contain their excitement as they eagerly await the movie's release to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen.

Fukrey 3 holds immense significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of the franchise. Excel Entertainment, co-founded by the dynamic duo Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered blockbuster hits over the years, such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), Dil Chahta Hai, Don, and Don 2, among others.

Fukrey 3 is all set to enter theatres on December 1, 2023.

In the meantime, Excel Entertainment is also gearing up for another much-awaited project, Jee Le Zaraa. With such exciting ventures on the horizon, it's safe to say that Bollywood enthusiasts are in for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

