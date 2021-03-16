From Mumbai Saga to Chehre: Emraan Hashmi has a busy year ahead

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi is back in the spotlight. Two major projects -- Mumbai Saga and Chehre -- are ready for release, and unconfirmed reports suggest he could be Salman Khan's villain in Tiger 3. He also has a supernatural thriller titled Ezra coming up.

As per modest trade estimates, the actor has Rs 200-250 crore riding on him. Emraan is more interested in the audience reaction to his upcoming mix of films. "This year is interesting. I am very proud of these releases. There is Mumbai Saga, Chehre and the horror film, Ezra. It's a mixed bag and I am waiting for them to release and have people enjoy them. After 20 days of Mumbai Saga releasing, we have Chehre coming. I am looking forward to my films," he says.

His forthcoming roster is spread over the next several months and could define the shape of things to come for the actor, who gave the Bollywood mainstream hero one of its most maverick antihero twists in his early years, as the industry's Serial Kisser.