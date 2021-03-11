'Chehre' teaser shows Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan; Rhea Chakraborty missing once again

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller 'Chehre' dropped the teaser of the film on Wednesday and much to everyone's surprise actress Rhea Chakraborty has been snubbed once again.

Hashmi took to his social media to share the teaser and wrote: "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April"

He also tagged his co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle Dsouza and Annu Kapoor, along with the director Rumy Jafry, producer Anand Pandit and others. However, left out Rhea Chakraborty once again.