'Chehre' teaser shows Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan; Rhea Chakraborty missing once again

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller 'Chehre' dropped the teaser of the film on Wednesday and much to everyone's surprise actress Rhea Chakraborty has been snubbed once again.
Hashmi took to his social media to share the teaser and wrote: "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April"
He also tagged his co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle Dsouza and Annu Kapoor, along with the director Rumy Jafry, producer Anand Pandit and others. However, left out Rhea Chakraborty once again.
Earlier on Tuesday, Emraan Hashmi had shared a new poster of the Rumy Jafry directorial without mentioning Rhea's name.
'Chehre's first poster, which was shared in February, also didn't feature the 'Jalebi' actress.
For those unversed, Rhea reportedly has a pivotal character in the film.
The actress had announced the same in 2019 and even shared her first look from 'Chehre'.
"Chehre bohot dekhe magar aaj dekha apna chehra. Aankhon mein sawal bohot see, zehen mein soch ka pehra," she had tweeted.
While the makers haven't revealed if Rhea - who headlined in 2020 for her alleged involvement in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput -- is still a part of the project or not, the actress' close friend has said that Rhea had not even in her wildest dream anticipated this kind of snub.
Meanwhile, 'Chehre' is set to have a theatrical release on April 30. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It also stars Krystle D'Souza, Siddhant Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.