'Mumbai Saga' trailer out: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi-starrer is all about guns, gangsters and gore

After a long wait, the trailer of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Mumbai Saga' has finally dropped, and it's all about guns, gangsters, and gore.

The 3-minute-long trailer of the Sanjay Gupta directorial features high octane action scenes from the lead actors of the film, who appear to be at loggerheads with each other.

While John portrays a gangster who aspires to rule Bombay, Emraan plays a cop who wants to kill John and win the prize money of Rs 10 crores.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, John quoted his dialogue from the movie in the caption and wrote, "Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon, Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao!"

He added, "Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year! #MumbaiSaga TRAILER OUT NOW (Link in Bio) Film IN CINEMAS on 19th March 2021."