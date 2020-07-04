From asking for work on Instagram to bagging hits like 'Badhaai Ho', how Neena Gupta relaunched herself

It is the 61st birthday of veteran actress Neena Gupta. Gupta is known for her tough real-life choices and the strong characters portrayed in her films. With several art-house films, she also acted in many commercial films and never failed to charm her audience through her acting prowess.

Gupta is known for her roles in films like Saath Saath (1982), Gandhi (1982), Yeh Nazdeekiyan (1982), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Woh Chokri (1994). Her debut film was Aadharshila (1982), which she did after completing her acting course from the prestigious National School of Drama.

However, the story of her 'second debut in Bollywood' is more fascinating. The actress who was on and off the camera since her debut, suddenly rose to limelight for the right reasons in 2017 when she wrote a post asking for work on Instagram.

The post was appreciated by many and caught the right attention. Since then Gupta never looked back. After that, Gupta bagged films like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan with several other web series and made a comeback which many would dream of.

In her Instagram post of 2017, Gupta wrote, "I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play". Her post was also shared by her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta.

Check out her post here: