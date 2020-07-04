From asking for work on Instagram to bagging hits like 'Badhaai Ho', how Neena Gupta relaunched herself

It is the 61st birthday of veteran actress Neena Gupta. Gupta is known for her tough real-life choices and the strong characters portrayed in her films. With several art-house films, she also acted in many commercial films and never failed to charm her audience through her acting prowess.
Gupta is known for her roles in films like Saath Saath (1982), Gandhi (1982), Yeh Nazdeekiyan (1982), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Woh Chokri (1994). Her debut film was Aadharshila (1982), which she did after completing her acting course from the prestigious National School of Drama.
However, the story of her 'second debut in Bollywood' is more fascinating. The actress who was on and off the camera since her debut, suddenly rose to limelight for the right reasons in 2017 when she wrote a post asking for work on Instagram.
The post was appreciated by many and caught the right attention. Since then Gupta never looked back. After that, Gupta bagged films like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan with several other web series and made a comeback which many would dream of.
In her Instagram post of 2017, Gupta wrote, "I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play". Her post was also shared by her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta.
Check out her post here:
This not-so-old-yet actress through her new films not only won the hearts of her audiences but also destroyed age-related prejudices in Bollywood.
With her new roles, Gupta got huge acclamation from the critics. She even bagged awards like 'Best Supporting Actor - Female' at BFJA (Bollywood Film Journalist’s Awards) and 'Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress' for Badhaai Ho.
In Badhaai Ho she played the role of Priyamvada - a woman in her 50s who becomes pregnant. The film was very well received by the critics and the outstanding performance of Gupta won many hearts. After Badhai Ho she was seen as Sunaina Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.
Gupta was recently seen in an Amazon Prime web series Panchayat. In her portrayal of Manju Devi, she literally outshined several of her co-actors in the series. She was also seen in Made In Heaven and Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)