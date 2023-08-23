FPJ Cyber Secure: Shabana Azmi To Lodge Police Complaint After Discovering Phishing Attempts Under Her Name |

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who recently featured in the films Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a notice after phishing attempts were made using her name. The post read, “It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger. Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Back in 2021, Shabana Azmi fell victim to an online scam after she placed an order on an alcohol delivery platform. In a Twitter post, she said that she never received the prepaid order she had placed with Living Liquidz. She later said she had spoken to the owners of the platform and they have no link with the "fraudsters".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shabana was seen in Ghoomer with Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by R Balki, the film was released on August 18.

The story of Ghoomer revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut. An unsympathetic, failed, and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream, and transforms her fate with the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler. 'Ghoomer' is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition. It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called "normal".

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)