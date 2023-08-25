Following Allu Arjun's National Award Win, Fans Pull Out Old Mahesh Babu Tweet From Opting Out Of Pushpa: The Rise

Stylish star Allu Arjun has etched a magical moment in history with his Best Actor win at the 69th National Film Awards, making him the first Telugu actor to ever win the coveted title, for his towering performance as Pushpa Raj in director Sukumar's Pushpa The Rise.

With the outpour of love from industry colleagues and fans, Arjun hasn't been able to contain his happiness. Several celebratory videos have gone viral ever since the announcement was broken.

But soon after, netizens were quick enough to dig through social media history and an old Mahesh Babu tweet surfaced, earlier on Twitter on Friday. Circa 2019, the tweet served everyone as a reminder of the time when Babu exited from the sets of Pushpa citing 'creative differences' with director Sukumar. For the unversed, the Nenokaddine actor was the first choice to play the role of Pushpa Raj.

The old tweet read: "Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film."

Read Also Video: Allu Arjun Gets Emotional After Winning National Film Award For Pushpa

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Babu amicably parted ways from the project also adding to the tweet saying, "All the best sir for your new film!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Now, it is practically impossible for anyone to look past Arjun's effortless portrayal of the man who rises above his personal shortcomings to become the most revered don.

With news now suggesting that the film's sequel is scheduled to release early on in the first quarter of 2024, fans and fraternity members of the Telugu film industry are waiting with bated breaths to see what magic will Arjun now unleash on the silver screen with Pushpa: The Rule.

Read Also Allu Arjun Leaks Pushpa 2 Dialogue At Hyderabad Event; Video Goes Viral

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)