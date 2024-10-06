'First Hand Embarrassment': Shraddha Kapoor TROLLED For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk In Heavy Lehenga At Fashion Show (VIDEO)

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her horror comedy film Stree 2, recently turned showstopper for Hyderabad-based couture brand Mishru at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi. The event unveiled Mishru's latest collection, Resonance 2024/25, designed by Swapna Anumolu. However, the actress faced severe trolling for her 'terrible' ramp walk at the fashion show.

The video of Kapoor's ramp walk was shared on BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit, where one user commented, "What the hell is this?" The actress is seen wearing a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga intricate beadwork. Designer Swapna Anumolu expressed her gratitude for Shraddha walking for her, stating, "She was so lovely and easy to work with. She looked ethereal in the outfit. What more could you ask for?"

Check out the video:

A user commented, "ok wow that was a genuinely terrible walk, should've practiced more with the outfit before." Another user added, "Oh God! This has to be one of the worst ramp walks I've seen ever." A third user wrote, "What is Shraddha? Isse better walk dekhi h mene iski. Ye kya h bhai?"

Take a look at the comments:

Photo Via Reddit

Meanwhile, Stree 2 also featured Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The film became the tenth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Stree 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The makers have also announced Stree 3. Released on August 15, 2024, the horror-comedy clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office.

It is currently available for streaming on Prime Video, but only for rent.