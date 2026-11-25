'Finding Double Meaning...': Qazi's Team Calls Out Kanika Mann's 'Hypocrisy' Over 'Cheap Gesture' Row In Bigg Boss 20 |

Qazi Touqeer's team has hit back at Kanika Mann following the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, in which the actress reportedly called out one of his actions. Taking to social media, Qazi's team accused Kanika of double standards and questioned her criticism of him. The team also suggested that Qazi's act of wearing a lehenga was meant to entertain the audience. Their response came after Kanika's team shared several posts taking aim at Qazi and applauded actress speaking out against "cheap gestures" made in the show.

In their strongly worded note, Qazi's team wrote, "If Qazi wear a lehenga to entertain the audience, you can get off that sofa and do something too!" Taking a further dig at Kanika, they added, "As Salman sir said, create scripts, acts, plays but all you seem to do is envy Qazi."

The team did not stop there and accused Kanika of finding double meanings in Qazi's statements while allegedly overlooking conversations within her own circle. Calling out what they described as hypocrisy, they wrote, "Finding double meanings in everything Qazi says, while everything the cheapest, vulgarest conversations and derogatory remarks with your own circle? Hypocrisy at its peak!"

Clarifying why they decided to respond publicly, Qazi's team suggested that the negativity surrounding him had compelled them to break their silence. They stated, "Something certain people and their toxic behaviour leave us with no choice but to step forward and call out the negativity."

Ending their note on a cryptic yet pointed remark, the team hinted that Qazi would address the matter himself and added, "Sabko pata hai kaun hai kaisi... Qazi will call out your hypocrisy."

Qazi's team spoke back after Kanika's team shared a strongly worded note defending the actress following the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode. In their post, Kanika's team maintained that entertainment cannot be an excuse for disrespectful behaviour, clarifying that while she enjoyed the roasting and understood it was part of the game, that did not mean she had to accept every cheap gesture or foul remark. Praising Kanika for speaking up instead of staying silent to please others, her team questioned those defending such behaviour, asking, "Since when did disrespect become entertainment?"