Poonam Narula Goel alleges Qazi repeatedly mocked and age-shamed husband Manish Goel | Instagram

Actor Manish Goel's wife, Poonam Narula Goel, has come out in strong support of her husband amid his ongoing feud with Qazi Touqeer inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The controversy escalated after Qazi accused Manish of touching him inappropriately during a playful role-play task in which Qazi was dressed as a woman. Meanwhile, an upcoming episode will reportedly feature Manish losing his temper during the nomination task after Qazi addresses him as 'Professor'.

Manish Goel's Wife Backs Him Amid Qazi Touqeer Feud

Explaining her husband's strong reactions to the repeated remark, Poonam took to Instagram and alleged that Qazi has been continuously mocking and age-shaming Manish since his entry into the house.

According to Poonam, the nicknames 'Gyani Baba' and 'Professor' initially began as a prank initiated by Qazi, with other housemates joining in. She claimed that Manish was unaware of the joke initially but took it sportingly when he eventually understood what was happening. He even joined the others and danced along, although the moment was not telecast.

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Manish Goel's Wife Poonam Defends Him

She further stated that Manish is a genuinely nice family man who will naturally react when repeatedly provoked, age-shamed or subjected to inappropriate jokes. Defending his behaviour, she urged viewers not to let their support for Qazi prevent them from understanding Manish's perspective.

Calling him a proud 51-year-old man, she said Manish takes pride in speaking Shudh Hindi and behaves the same way outside the reality show. She also urged viewers to look beyond edited footage and understand when someone is genuinely hurt rather than pretending for the cameras.

Poonam expressed disappointment over the criticism directed at her husband and reaffirmed that the family would continue to stand firmly by him.

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