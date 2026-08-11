Farhan Akhtar Throws Shade At Ranveer Singh After His Don 3 Exit, Leaves Anupama Chopra In Splits: 'Seems To Be Pattern Nowadays...'

Farhan Akhtar Takes Dig At Ranveer Singh Over Don 3 Exit | Photo Via Instagram

As Dil Chahta Hai completed 25 years, director Farhan Akhtar talked about the making of the cult classic and recalled a time when Saif Ali Khan almost had to leave the film due to a date clash. The conversation took an interesting turn when Farhan appeared to refer to the recent casting controversy surrounding Don 3, taking a dig at Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from the film.

Farhan Akhtar Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan revealed that a sudden change in the schedule of another film put Saif in a difficult situation, forcing him to reconsider his participation in Dil Chahta Hai. He recalled how he was devastated by the situation and said that, for him, "there was nobody else who could’ve played that part."

While discussing Saif’s scheduling issue, he mentioned that the problem had arisen roughly a month before filming and joked that such situations "seem to be a pattern nowadays."

Check out the video:

Farhan Akhtar shares in this interview that right before the film's shoot, when Saif Ali Khan suddenly thought about quitting, his mind was completely "destroyed" because he felt that no one other than Saif could play that role, making it feel impossible.🤯🤯



​What if Saif… pic.twitter.com/JjHAlQrRko — The Gossip Queen 👸 (@thegosssipqueen) August 11, 2026

Anupama Chopra Reacts

Anupama Chopra burst into laughter at Farhan’s comment, after which he quickly added, "But, not just with me... aisa bhi hota hai."

Although Farhan did not explicitly name Ranveer Singh, the remark appeared to be a reference to the actor’s exit from Don 3. Ranveer was previously announced as the new face of the Don franchise, but his association with the project later came to an end.

Recently, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following a complaint by Farhan, alleging that his departure from the film had resulted in losses of nearly Rs 45 crore. However, the directive was later withdrawn.

The Don franchise remains one of Bollywood's most popular action-thriller series. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined the previous two instalments, Don 3 was announced with in 2023, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role, alongside Kiara Advani in the lead.