Ranveer Singh Won't Give Any Interviews For Next 18 Months; To Keep Mum About Don 3 Controversy | Claims Source

Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row | Instagram

Okay, here’s the final word on Don 3. Don’t believe anything you read on this. Please know and note that, to date, Ranveer has not uttered a single word on the Don 3 matter directly. Whatever has appeared in social media spheres and elsewhere is mostly conjecture. He has not allowed his legal teams or his PR teams to give out anything on the Don 3 matter. The actor has decided that he himself will also stay silent on the Don 3 controversy.

“I met him personally,” said a trade journalist. “And he told me he will not speak on the Don 3 controversy, nor will he give any interviews for at least 18 months.”

He has also decided not to give any interviews for the next one and a half years, and interview requests from a trillion reporters are ‘pending’ his approval. In other words, he will most likely not be speaking to reporters until the release of Jay Mehta’s Pralay.

Advantage Zoya Akhtar

The buzz in the film industry is that Ranveer has nothing to say to either Ritesh Sidhwani or Farhan Akhtar, the men backing Don 3. However, the Dhurandhar craze is hopeful that someday Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy), with whom he shares good vibes, will step in and play peacemaker between her brother and him. So, that gives everyone in the industry hope. Don 3 and Ranveer stand separated, but at least the Akhtars and he have not yet reached a dead end.