'Ranveer Singh Industry Ke Liye Dhurandhar Hai': CINTAA's Upasana Singh Backs Actor, Reveals Urging FWICE To Lift Ban Over Don 3 Exit—VIDEO

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday withdrew its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh following his abrupt exit from Don 3, after a complaint by Farhan Akhtar alleging that his departure from the film resulted in losses of nearly Rs 45 crore.

Upasana Singh Praises Ranveer Singh

General Secretary of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) and actress Upasana Singh, who was also present at the press conference, came out in support of Ranveer Singh, stating that his recent films, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, had given a much-needed boost to the film industry at a time when several movies were underperforming. She also revealed that she had requested the FWICE to reconsider its decision and revoke the ban imposed on the actor.

'Ranveer Singh Ne Industry Ko Khada Kar Diya'

The actress said, "Ranveer Singh aise actor hai jisne industry ko khada kar diya hai. Kitni filmein flop hui hai aur humari industry kis halaton se guzar rahi hai, aur unki Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar 2 ne jo business kiya hai, unhone history bana diya hai. Aise actors ki bohot zarurat hai, jinki filmein log like karein... "

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Sharing a personal anecdote, Upasana revealed that her son has watched Dhurandhar five times and still wants to revisit it. She described this as a testament to the film’s popularity and audience appeal.

Upasana Singh On How Film Benefits Spots Boys & Other Workers

The actress also emphasised that the success of a film benefits far more people than just its lead stars, producers, or directors. She pointed out that every successful project supports the livelihoods of countless workers behind the scenes, including spot boys, cameramen, lightmen, technicians, and other crew members.

'Dhurandhar Jaisi Filmein Banni Chaiye'

"Aisi filmein banni chaiye, humari best wishes hai Ranveer ji ko, ki woh issi tarah hit-hit filmein deti rahe industry ko. Humari industry mein bhi itna paise generate hota hai, woh humare liye Dhurandhar hai," said Upasana.