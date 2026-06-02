'Ranveer Singh Ko Sochna Chahiye...': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Actor's Don 3 Controversy At Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer Launch Event- Watch

Kangana Ranaut Defends Actor Amid Don 3 Controversy At Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer Launch Event- Watch |

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata actress Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 controversy. During the trailer launch event of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana was asked about FWICE's alleged ban on Ranveer. Responding to a journalist's question, she said, "You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody." Her remark left everyone in attendance laughing.

Kangana then added, "Main ye kehna chahungi ki jab aapki haisiyat badhti hai to aapke dushman bhi badhte hain (I would like to say that when your stature grows, your enemies grow as well)." She further stated that it is impossible for a person's stature to grow without attracting critics and adversaries along the way.

Addressing Ranveer's situation, Kangana said, "Ranveer Singh ko ye sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain." She went on to claim that whenever a person progresses in life, they are bound to face several obstacles. "You can't have a smooth walk always," said Kangana.

Drawing from her own experiences, Kangana expressed confidence that things would eventually work out. She said, "Everything is going to be fine eventually." Reflecting on her own journey, the actress added, "Mere sath to itna hua hai and look today I am doing well. Meri bhi achi gadi chal hi rahi hai. Kuch naahi fark padta."

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines lately due to the ongoing Don 3 controversy. Reports claimed that the actor exited the highly anticipated film shortly before production was set to begin, allegedly causing significant financial losses to the makers. Following a complaint by the producers, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. While several reports described it as a "ban," FWICE later clarified that it was not a legal ban but an industry advisory asking its members not to collaborate with the actor until the dispute is resolved.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an upcoming thriller drama starring Kangana Ranaut, slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is inspired by true events from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and is set inside Mumbai's Cama Hospital. The story follows the extraordinary courage of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, and other hospital staff who risked their lives to protect patients and save hundreds of people as terror unfolded outside. Kangana plays a nurse in the film, which pays tribute to the unsung heroes whose bravery often went unnoticed during one of the darkest chapters in India's history.