Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer X Review: 'Kangana Ranaut Owns Every Frame', 'Kaafi Powerful'; Fans Hail Gripping Storyline- Watch

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata trailer- video |

The official trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has been released on social media by Pen Movies and Manikarnika Films. The makers shared the trailer with the caption, "The headlines remembered the terror. History forgot the heroes. When terror struck, they chose courage. This is their story." Soon after its release, fans took to social media to react to the film's gripping storyline and praise the performances of the star cast.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer X Reaction

As soon as the trailer was released, viewers flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote, "Now this will appeal to the masses." Another commented, "My god totally goosebumbs 🥶 Trailer itself kept me hooked to the screen. These lines really touched my heart 'HUM LOG IMP NHI HAI PAR HUM JO KARTE HAI WOH IMP HAI' Salute to #UnsungHeros." The trailer's emotional narrative and patriotic theme appear to have resonated strongly with audiences.

My god totally goosebumbs 🥶 Trailer itself kept me hooked to the screen 🔥 These lines really touched my heart 😮 " HUM LOG IMP NHI HAI PAR HUM JO KARTE HAI WOH IMP HAI " Salute to #UnsungHeros 🫡 #BharatBhhagyaVidhata #KanganaRanaut @KanganaTeam https://t.co/EqS1EeBGyA — Lovely 🤍 (@lovelytemptati5) June 2, 2026

Another viewer praised the storyline of the movie, saying, "Abhi trailer dekha aur kaafi powerful laga. 26/11 ki ek aisi kahani saamne aa rahi hai jiske baare mein zyada log nahi jaante. Kangana Ranaut ka performance bhi kaafi impactful lag raha hai." Another praised the actress saying, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata trailer hits different. No fake heroism, just people doing their duty during 26/11. That 400 lives fact shook me. Kangana Ranaut owns every frame she’s in."

Abhi trailer dekha aur kaafi powerful laga.

26/11 ki ek aisi kahani saamne aa rahi hai jiske baare mein zyada log nahi jaante.

Kangana Ranaut ka performance bhi kaafi impactful lag raha hai. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaataTrailer — Anu Yadav (@AnuYadav169527) June 2, 2026

#BharatBhhagyaViddhaataTrailer hits different. No fake heroism, just people doing their duty during 26/11. That 400 lives fact shook me. Kangana Ranaut owns every frame she’s in — SMITA S T (@Smita_sharma91) June 2, 2026

Hum Important Nahi Hain, Hum Jo Karte Hain Woh Important Hai what a beautiful line goosebumps 👏



This is such a well cut trailer of #KanganaRanaut’s#BharatBhhagyaViddhaata. It keeps one on the edge of the seat right through.



The horror of 26/11 had many unsung heroes, and the… — SatyavadiLadki (@SatyavadiLadki) June 2, 2026

Agar Trailer ka execution film mein bhi maintain raha toh #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata kaafi strong emotional experience ho sakti hai. Definitely interested NOW!!! #BharatBhhagyaViddhaataTrailer@KanganaTeam https://t.co/UQvvxuygSV — Saifuddin (@Saifuddin271350) June 2, 2026

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed and written by Manoj Tapadia and features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Esha Dey, Rasika Agashe, and several other actors in pivotal roles. Backed by producers Kangana Ranaut, Jayantilal Gada, Babita Ashiwal, Adi Sharmaa, and Shaailesh R. Singh, the film is presented by Pen Studios and produced under the banners of Manikarnika Films, Eunoia Films, and Floating Rocks Entertainment. The music has been composed by Aman Pant, while Ayan Sil has handled the cinematography. Inspired by true events, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.