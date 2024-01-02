Fan Recreates Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Song Lutt Putt Gaya In Mohammed Rafi's Voice Using AI; Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's Dunki, which released on the big screens on December 21 and the buzz around the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial refuses to die down. The film's plot as well as the songs got fans quite excited and is ruling millions of hearts. Several reels and videos have been made on Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya and it is being loved immensely by netizens. Recently, a social media influencer recreated Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya, in Mohammed Rafi's voice and it instantly went viral on social media.

Social media influencer Anshuman Sharma recreated the retro version of Lutt Putt Gaya in the voice of the late legendary singer Mohammed Rafi using AI tool. The video of the song has also been edited and it features late legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Not only fans and netizens, but the video has also been praised by several Bollywood celebrities. Reacting to the clip on Instagram, singer Sonu Nigam commented, "Unbelievable.. Wowwwwwwww. Kudos to both of you."

Singer Shilpa Rao commented, "So refreshing to hear this, got transported to Punjab in a matter of a second."

Dunki infamously clashed with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office. It marked Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, who has films like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS to his credit.

Dunki also features Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Boman Irani in key roles, while Vicky Kaushal stole the show with his stellar extended cameo.

The film has been produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and it is written Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.