Fact Check: Did Prince Charles get coronavirus from Kanika Kapoor? Here's the truth

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago, has been criticised a lot by netizens for her irresponsible behaviour for not self-quarantining herself upon her return from London and then attending several parties in Lucknow.
While an FIR has been filed against the singer in Lucknow for negligence, social media is abuzz memes and jokes. Besides the usual editing with meme generator and the ironic song 'Super Girl from China', Kanika's picture with Prince Charles - also reported as coronavirus positive, has hit the viral note.
Facebook user Damayanti Bhattacharya posted two pictures of Kanika with the Prince and captioned it as, "Kanika Kapoor spreading love and care all around the world. With HRH Prince Charles here who was diagnosed with Covid19 today".
Besides that, Twitter user also shared other pictures of Kapoor’s Royal meet. However, these pictures are not recent and have been taken in 2015 and 2018.
Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, but is "otherwise in good health", his spokesman said.
The Prince of Wales, 71, is "displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health", the spokesman said, reported the BBC.
The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus, he added.
The couple were now self-isolating in royal residence Balmoral in Scotland, the spokesman said, adding it was "not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus".
Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor is currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.
