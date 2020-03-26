Fact Check: Did Prince Charles get coronavirus from Kanika Kapoor? Here's the truth

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago, has been criticised a lot by netizens for her irresponsible behaviour for not self-quarantining herself upon her return from London and then attending several parties in Lucknow.

While an FIR has been filed against the singer in Lucknow for negligence, social media is abuzz memes and jokes. Besides the usual editing with meme generator and the ironic song 'Super Girl from China', Kanika's picture with Prince Charles - also reported as coronavirus positive, has hit the viral note.

Facebook user Damayanti Bhattacharya posted two pictures of Kanika with the Prince and captioned it as, "Kanika Kapoor spreading love and care all around the world. With HRH Prince Charles here who was diagnosed with Covid19 today".