Exclusive: 'I play a Hindi businessman from Mumbai in 'Bandra' so didn’t have to dub in Malayalam,' reveals Dino Morea

A still from Bandra |

Dino Morea’s last stint was in a grey space and he won ample praise for his performance in the series The Empire which was based on the Mughal dynasty. Now, he is all set to foray into the South industry, starting with the Malayalam film Bandra.

In a quick chat with The Free Press Journal, an elated Dino shares, “Working on films in the South has been a fantastic experience. I am very excited about being a part of different cinema in different parts of India, creating newer audiences for myself. Considering how well the South is doing, I am guessing I am at the right place at the right time.”

“Bandra is a big Malayalam film and has Dileep and Tamannaah along with me. I play an anti-hero, dark and a ruthless character. He is kind of a gangster businessman from Mumbai, who speaks Hindi itself. Hence, I didn’t need to dub in Malayalam. The film is a tragic love story,” he reveals.

Besides Bandra, Dino’s next is a Telugu film Agent and a Hindi film with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.