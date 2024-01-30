 Exclusive: Actor Tanuj Virwani Reveals THIS About His Role In Karan Johar’s Yodha
The actor recently tied the knot with Tanya Jacob

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is currently enjoying the marital bliss with wife Tanya Jacob has an exciting line-up of projects in 2024. While he is playing an important role in Karan Johar’s Yodha, the film is now pushed to March 15, 2024 release. However, the actor remained tight lipped about his role. “I would love to speak about it but I have been asked by the makers to be quite about it. I would be in a better position to answer once the trailer is out. It’s a big screen spectacle for sure,” he reveals.

On his upcoming projects, he states, “I am doing a show with Kay Kay Menon, it’s a father-son story. I have done a film called Johnny Jumper with Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala, its a comic caper-thriller. I had just finished a rom-com with Nikki Tamboli, Divya Agarwal and Tridha Choudhary. I am also on the verge of finishing an untitled show with Rahul Dev, Mustafa Burmawala which is backed by producer Sameer Nair.”

