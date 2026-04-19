'Every Missed ID Check Puts A Young Life In Danger': Isha Koppikar Flags Underage Drinking In Mumbai, Alleges Minors Served 'Alcohol Freely' | VIDEO

Mumbai: Actor Isha Koppikar has raised concern over underage drinking in pubs and bars, alleging that minors are being served alcohol freely without ID checks, with 'no questions' and 'no accountability.' She urged stricter enforcement of ID checks, adding, 'Every missed ID check puts a young life in danger.'

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Koppikar shared a video message calling out pubs, clubs, and authorities to take stricter action, "This is not fun, this is pure negligence."

She also recalled a recent incident where a young girl was so intoxicated that she could not control herself, and a close friend had to handle the situation. "Imagine if there was no responsible person present, what could have happened?" she said, highlighting the potential dangers.

Speaking as a mother of a 12-year-old girl, Koppikar said these issues affect her deeply and appealed to the system to "Please strictly follow the rules and protect our children."

Not just this, she also urged authorities and establishments to strictly follow rules and prioritise safety over profits. "I would like to tell them that before profit, please look at the responsibility. Responsibility comes first."

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"Whether a pub or restaurant belongs to an influential or powerful person should not make a difference. The law cannot bend based on status. There should be no disparity, the rules are the same for everyone, she added.

Apart from this, the actor also called for collective responsibility and appealed to parents to stay aware and involved in their children's lives, adding that, "in today's time, our children need guidance, boundaries and a safe environment the most."

"This is not a blame game. It is about awareness, prevention, and care. A small negligence can change someone’s life. Don’t wait for a tragedy—wake up now," she concluded.

Meanwhile, her post comes at a time when a drug overdose led to the deaths of two youths at a concert held at the NESCO Centre. According to the FIR accessed by The Free Press Journal, several rules were allegedly violated by the organisers, including underage drinking, events running beyond permitted hours, and security lapses that may have allowed drugs to enter the venue. Alcohol was reportedly served to individuals below 25 years of age, including one of the deceased, Shreya Rai, despite legal restrictions.