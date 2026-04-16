Nesco Party Tragedy: Mumbai Concert Turns Fatal As 2 Students Dead Amid Drugs, Underage Drinking & Security Gaps | file pic

Mumbai: Fresh details have emerged in the drug overdose case, revealing widespread violations during a music night at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon.

The event, which has drawn intense scrutiny, resulted in the tragic deaths of two students from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

As per the FIR exclusively accessed by The FPJ, multiple rules were flouted by the organisers, including underage alcohol consumption, extended event timings and serious security lapses that likely enabled narcotics to enter the venue.

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Officials said the event had obtained necessary clearances from police, fire brigade, traffic authorities, the excise department and the municipal corporation.

However, post-incident inspections revealed that organisers violated several of these conditions. The FIR, filed by police subinspector Rahul Manik Hankare, states that alcohol was served to individuals below 25 years of age, including one of the deceased students, Shreya Rai, despite legal restrictions.

Additionally, the event continued until 12.30am, violating the permitted time of 10pm. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering human life and negligence, along with the Prohibition Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Despite the possibility of drug consumption at such large gatherings, private security deployed at the venue allegedly failed to conduct proper frisking of attendees. This lapse is believed to have enabled the entry and circulation of narcotics.

With an estimated crowd of nearly 4,000 youths at the event, investigators now face the challenge of determining how widespread drug consumption was.

Sources revealed that the students allegedly purchased MDMA tablets at prices ranging between `1,500 to `2,000 per pill. Police suspect a larger drug supply chain behind the suspect supplier and are probing further links in the network.

Mumbai police are facing widespread criticism for allegedly failing to curb drug trafficking and consumption. Serious questions are now being raised about the effectiveness of the police in tackling drug-related crimes. Despite attempts to seek clarification, there has been no response from Mumbai Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, even after a message was sent to him.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chimte also did not respond to calls or messages.

According to sources, ticket prices for the event ranged up to `3 lakh. The stage table, considered the most premium access, was priced at a staggering �3 lakh. VIP tables were reportedly sold between `1 lakh and `1.5 lakh. Backstage access was available for `5,999, while VIP passes ranged from `2,500 to nearly `10,000.

Despite these steep prices, the event saw loud crowds, indicating strong demand among attendees. With evidence of rule violations, underage drinking and unchecked drug use, questions are being raised about enforcement mechanisms and accountability among organisers and authorities.

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The investigation continues, with police focusing on uncovering the full extent of the drug network and identifying additional individuals involved.