On This Day: India’s 1st Passenger Train Ran Between Mumbai & Thane In 1853, Marking Birth Of Railways

The first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane on 16 April 1853. | Photo: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

Mumbai: India marks a landmark moment in its transport history today, commemorating the first-ever passenger train journey that took place on April 16, 1853. The historic run laid the foundation for the country’s vast railway network, which today serves as a lifeline for millions.

Details On The 1st Rail Journey Of India

Operated by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the inaugural train journey covered a distance of about 34 kilometres, connecting Bori Bunder in Mumbai to Thane. The journey, which took approximately one hour and ten minutes, was considered a remarkable feat of engineering and logistics at the time.

The train comprised 14 coaches and was hauled by three steam locomotives, Sindh, Sultan, and Sahib. Around 400 invited passengers, including British officials and dignitaries, were on board for the maiden voyage, witnessing what would become a transformative chapter in India’s infrastructure development.

The route also featured notable engineering structures such as the Tannah Viaduct, reflecting early innovations in railway construction. The introduction of passenger rail services significantly improved connectivity, reduced travel time, and accelerated trade and communication during the colonial era.

Over the years, the Indian Railways network has grown exponentially, evolving from steam-powered engines to modern electrified systems and high-speed rail projects. Despite this transformation, the historic Mumbai–Thane route continues to hold symbolic importance as the birthplace of rail transport in India.

As India continues to modernise its transport infrastructure, the anniversary serves as a reminder of the humble beginnings of a network that remains integral to the country’s growth and connectivity.

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