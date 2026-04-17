Maharashtra Govt Intensifies Drug Crackdown After Two Students Die Of Suspected Overdose At Goregaon Concert |

Mumbai: A tragic incident at a music concert in Goregaon has triggered concern across Maharashtra after two students reportedly died due to suspected drug overdose at the NESCO Centre. Taking serious note of the incident, the state government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has intensified its ongoing crackdown on narcotics. As part of this effort, Co-Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has convened a high-level meeting to review preventive measures.

High-Level Meeting Scheduled for April 20 in Bandra

The meeting will be held on April 20, 2026, at the Suburban District Collector’s office in Bandra. It will be attended by Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, District Collector Saurabh Katiyar, senior officials from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police, the Excise Department, and the Municipal Corporation.

The Goregaon incident has sparked widespread concern among citizens, with growing calls for strict and immediate action. Officials are expected to deliberate on tightening security at large public gatherings, including concerts, exhibitions, and other crowded events, while adopting a ‘zero tolerance’ approach towards drug-related offences.

Lodha Stresses Need for Stricter Laws and Awareness Campaigns

Lodha stressed the need for stricter laws to curb drug trafficking and prevent youth from falling prey to substance abuse. He also underlined the importance of strengthening intelligence networks and launching awareness campaigns to tackle the issue at its roots.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the case, with arrests already made, including event organisers and suspected drug peddlers. Authorities have assured that stringent action will follow.

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