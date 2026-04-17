CREDAI MCHI Thane Property Expo 2026 Open Until April 19 With Free Entry, Showcases Over 100 Projects

Homebuyers explore multiple real estate projects at the CREDAI MCHI Thane Property Expo 2026 in Balkum | File Photo

Mumbai, April 17: The 23rd edition of CREDAI MCHI Thane’s Property Expo was inaugurated today, April 17. The three-day event, from April 17 to 19, brings together 40+ leading developers and 100+ RERA-approved projects across residential, commercial, and retail segments, positioning Thane as the epicentre of MMR’s next real estate wave.

The Property Expo is being held at Dosti West County, Balkum, Thane, from 11 am to 7 pm till April 19, 2026. Entry is free for all visitors.

Focus on transparent and organised real estate growth

CREDAI MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in Thane, working towards organised, transparent, and sustainable urban growth.

The Expo was inaugurated in the presence of senior government dignitaries, industry leaders, and financial institutions. Homebuyers can explore projects across all budgets, avail instant home loan sanctions, and benefit from Expo-exclusive offers, including spot-booking discounts and flexible payment plans.

Industry leaders highlight Thane’s growth potential

Speaking at the inauguration, Sachin Mirani, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane, said, “Thane today is not just growing, it is leading. With transformative infrastructure like the Metro, Coastal Road, Borivli–Thane Tunnel, and HSR station, the city offers unmatched value for both end-users and investors. The Property Expo is our commitment to bring this entire ecosystem – projects, financing, and guidance – under one roof to help every family find their dream home.”

Faiyaz Virani, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI MCHI Thane, added, “This Expo is designed around the homebuyer. We’ve ensured transparency with RERA-approved projects, on-spot loan facilitation, and legal guidance desks. The response on Day 1 reflects the strong sentiment for Thane real estate. We expect over 1 lakh footfalls across four days, driving confident, informed decisions.”

Vibhav Borkar, Chairman, Expo, CREDAI MCHI Thane, in his address, said the annual Property Expo is the flagship initiative, “to connect homebuyers with credible developers and promote Thane as a future-ready city.”

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Leaders underscore Thane’s real estate future

Meanwhile, Niranjan Davkhare, Member of Legislative Council, Maharashtra, said, “The expo, over the years, continues to showcase the bright future of Thane, and CREDAI MCHI Thane plays an important role in the growth of Thane’s property market. The expo venue, Dosti West County, Balkum, reflects on the future growth trends of Thane.”

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