CREDAI MCHI Thane's 23rd Property Expo Inaugurated, Showcasing 100+ RERA Projects

The 23rd edition of CREDAI MCHI Thane’s flagship Property Expo was inaugurated on Friday amid strong industry and homebuyer enthusiasm. |

Mumbai: The 23rd edition of CREDAI MCHI Thane’s flagship Property Expo was inaugurated on Friday amid strong industry and homebuyer enthusiasm. The three-day event, running from 17 to 19 April, brings together 40+ leading developers and 100+ RERA-approved projects across residential, commercial, and retail segments, positioning Thane as the epicentre of MMR’s next real estate wave.

Theme Song 'Chalo Thane' Launched at Inauguration

The Expo was inaugurated in the presence of senior government dignitaries, industry leaders, and financial institutions. Homebuyers can explore projects across all budgets, avail instant home loan sanctions, and benefit from Expo-exclusive offers, including spot-booking discounts and flexible payment plans. A theme song ``Chalo Thane" was also launched.

Sachin Mirani, President, CREDAI MCHI, Thane, said: “Thane today is not just growing, it is leading. With transformative infrastructure like the Metro, Coastal Road, Borivli–Thane Tunnel, and HSR station, the city offers unmatched value for both end-users and investors. The Property Expo is our commitment to bring this entire ecosystem – projects, financing, and guidance – under one roof to help every family find their dream home.”

Expo Designed Around Homebuyer with Transparency

Faiyaz Virani, secretary, CREDAI MCHI Thane, added: “This Expo is designed around the homebuyer. We’ve ensured transparency with RERA-approved projects, on-spot loan facilitation, and legal guidance desks. The response on Day 1 reflects the strong sentiment for Thane real estate. We expect over one lakh footfalls across four days, driving informed decisions.”

Vibhav Borkar, Chairman, Expo, CREDAI MCHI, Thane said the annual Property Expo is the flagship initiative, “to connect homebuyers with credible developers and promote Thane as a future-ready city’.

The Expo is being held at Dosti West County, Balkum, Thane, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, till 19 April 2026. Entry is free.

CREDAI MCHI Thane is the apex body of real estate developers in Thane, working towards organized, transparent, and sustainable urban growth.

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