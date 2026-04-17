 VHP Stages Protest In Navi Mumbai Against 'Corporate Jihad' At TCS Nashik Office
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VHP Stages Protest In Navi Mumbai Against 'Corporate Jihad' At TCS Nashik Office

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai over allegations described as “corporate jihad” linked to a TCS office in Nashik. Members gathered in large numbers and submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner, seeking action and urging community participation in raising concerns.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
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The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday organised a protest and public meeting at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, opposing what it described as corporate jihad in a TCS company in Nashik. | Sourced

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday organised a protest and public meeting at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, opposing what it described as corporate jihad in a TCS company in Nashik.

Large Gathering at 4 pm Demonstration

The demonstration was held at around 4 pm, where members of the organisation gathered in significant numbers to voice their concerns and demand action. The VHP stated that the protest was aimed at safeguarding the rights of the Hindu community and taking a firm stand against alleged injustice.

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During the programme, a memorandum was submitted to the Divisional Commissioner highlighting the issue and seeking appropriate intervention.

VHP leaders also appealed to members of the community to unite and participate actively in such movements to raise their concerns.

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