Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Urges Grace Period For Marathi Mandate For Transport Workers

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has called for a balanced approach regarding the state’s recent mandate on linguistic proficiency for transport workers. | File Pic

Thane: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has called for a balanced approach regarding the state’s recent mandate on linguistic proficiency for transport workers. While supporting the necessity of knowing Marathi for those working in the state, Naik emphasized that fluency cannot be achieved instantly.

Licenses to Be Revoked from May 1

The discussion follows a major announcement by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who declared that starting May 1, rickshaw and taxi licenses will be revoked if drivers cannot demonstrate the ability to read and write Marathi. This move aims to ensure that all permit holders are conversant in the local language to better serve the public.

Naik’s Stance: Pragmatism Over Immediacy

Speaking to reporters at the Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane, Naik clarified his position:

Necessity of the Language: Naik agreed that anyone living or conducting business in Maharashtra must learn Marathi.

The Learning Curve: He argued that expecting drivers to speak the language fluently immediately after an ultimatum is unrealistic.

The Request: He urged the government to provide a reasonable grace period, stating, "One cannot learn to speak a language in a single day. They must be given the necessary time to learn and adapt."

While the state remains firm on its policy to promote the native tongue, the debate now shifts toward how much time will be granted to workers to meet these new mandatory requirements.

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