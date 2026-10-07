‘Every Day Something Pops Up’: Samay Raina Reacts To Rumours Of Ranbir Kapoor’s India’s Got Latent 2 Episode Being Scrapped Over Past Relationship Joke |

There have been rumours circulating about Ranbir Kapoor’s purported episode of India’s Got Latent 2 not being released because Samay Raina allegedly made a joke about the actor’s past relationship on the show. Samay has now addressed the speculation during a recent Ask Me Anything session with his fans, dismissing it as “misinformation” and part of the many rumours that continue to circulate online.

A fan asked Samay, “Were the Ranbir Kapoor rumours true?” Responding to the question, the comedian said, “Nah bro, this is the age of misinformation. Every day something pops up.” He went on to explain that rumours about him keep surfacing online, ranging from his marriage to India’s Got Latent and even fake screenshots.

Samay added, “One day I'm getting married, one day someone posts a fake screenshot of my fake chat on some post, one day someone claims they saw the live show of Latent and so and so person got offended, anything to get some clicks on their post.” He then advised his followers to simply “ignore” such claims.

Rumours have been doing the rounds on social media that Ranbir Kapoor’s episode of India’s Got Latent 2 has been held back from release after Samay Raina allegedly made a joke about the actor’s past relationship on the show. The speculation gained traction online, with claims that Ranbir was offended by the joke and that this was the reason the episode had not been released.

Samay Raina Reveals India’s Got Latent 2 Episode Update

During the same interaction, another fan asked Samay when the finale of India’s Got Latent Season 2 would be released. The comedian revealed, “Another 2/3 episodes and public episodes are done.” He added that after completing the public episodes, he plans to release some “banger episodes” from Season 1 exclusively for members.

When another fan asked whether Madhur Virli would be appearing in the new season, Samay responded by sharing a picture of Madhur standing, seemingly hinting at his appearance as a panelist on the upcoming episodes.

Samay Raina On The Biggest Lesson Life Taught Him

Samay also opened up about one of the biggest lessons he has learnt in life. Recalling a difficult moment when he received the painful news of someone close to him passing away, he said he was on stage just 10 minutes later.

Sharing the experience, Samay said, “Everyone was laughing (in the show, not the funeral) so I guess life just goes on no matter what is the lesson.”