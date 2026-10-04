'I Would've Helped Him': Did Samay Raina React To Noida Software Engineer Sambhav Jain's Suicide? Screenshot On X Goes Viral

Samay Raina’s Alleged Reaction To Noida Engineer’s Death Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s alleged reaction to the death of Noida software engineer Sambhav Jain has gone viral on social media. Jain died after jumping from the balcony of an apartment in Noida’s Supernova building on Saturday.

Samay Raina's Alleged Reaction To Noida Engineer's Death Goes Viral

A screenshot allegedly showing a comment by Samay has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and is going viral. The alleged comment reads, "Wish I knew this before, I would've helped him. Sad. They'll treat guys like Hammami (Hammam Al-Hammami) as prince and such hardworking guys as trash bags."

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No Official Confirmation

However, there is no official confirmation that the screenshot is genuine or that the comment was actually posted by Samay. Given the possibility that the image could be digitally manipulated or AI-generated, the claim remains unverified at the time of reporting.

Samay has also not publicly reacted to the viral screenshot so far.

Technicians Tried To Persuade Sambhav Jain To Move To Safety

According to reports, Jain was seen hanging from the balcony railing when air-conditioning technicians working in a nearby apartment noticed him. They reportedly spoke to him and attempted to persuade him to move away from the edge and return to safety. Jain allegedly told them that he was depressed.

🚨 Noida: A young man reportedly died after jumping from the 42nd floor of the Supernova building in Sector 94, under Sector-126 police station limits. An AC mechanic working nearby reportedly tried to save him but was unsuccessful. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. #Noida #NoidaNews #BreakingNews #UttarPradesh #Supernova #LatestNews — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) October 3, 2026

Financial And Emotional Distress

A report in The Times of India stated that Jain was reportedly battling severe financial and emotional distress linked to mounting debts, his child’s medical expenses and marital issues.

Messages To Father Revealed His Distress

Police reportedly examined Jain’s phone, WhatsApp conversations and other digital evidence following the incident. His conversations with his father reportedly focused on money and the financial difficulties he was facing.

According to reports, his father urged him to return home, while Jain indicated that he wanted to settle or repay his outstanding debts. In one of his final messages, he reportedly told his father, "Papa, ab aapko kisi ke paise nahi dene padenge."