Samay Raina Roasts Ayushmann Khurrana Over Patni Aur Woh Do On India's Got Latent 2: 'Do Log Jo Film Dekhne Gaye The...'

Comedian Samay Raina is back with another members-only episode of India’s Got Latent 2, and this time, actor Ayushmann Khurrana found himself on the receiving end of one of the comedian’s sharp jokes. The fourth bonus episode features Ayushmann alongside mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu and comedian Rajat Sood.

Samay jokes about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

During the episode, Samay took a playful dig at Ayushmann's film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Referring to the film's title, he joked, “Woh bhi dekhi thi aapki film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, woh do matlab woh do log jo film dekhne gaye the mere saath. Aur unko bhi refund hi chahiye (I also watched your film Pati Patni Aur Woh and by ‘Woh Do’, I mean the two people who went to watch the movie with me. They, too, want a refund),” leaving Ayushmann and the audience laughing.

Ayushmann Khurrana immediately regretting coming on Samay Raina - India’s Got Latent Season 2 😂😭#Ayushmaankhurana has Two movie releasing in span of two months - #UdtaTeer and #PremMolLiya. pic.twitter.com/4W3yr0MOMY — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) September 27, 2026

Samay announced the episode on his YouTube channel, writing, “Bonus episode 4 out on members only.” The episode runs for 34 minutes and 13 seconds and is currently available exclusively to YouTube members.

Ayushmann Khurrana cooked Samay Raina 💀 pic.twitter.com/uUutnucqDU — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriyaa) September 27, 2026

India’s Got Latent Season 2

The second season of India’s Got Latent has continued to feature a mix of regular episodes, bonus content and celebrity appearances. Samay has been releasing additional episodes exclusively for his YouTube members, while Netflix has also streamed a special Season 2 episode featuring Varun Dhawan.

Several Bollywood and entertainment personalities have appeared during the season, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Chhabra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharvari.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming films

Ayushmann is currently gearing up for two upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Udta Teer, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film marks another collaboration between the two actors after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Ayushmann will also headline Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya alongside Sharvari. The film's title track was unveiled earlier this month and the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.