'Samay Raina Ka Encounter Karo': Ajaz Khan Slams Comedian After Contestant Claims He Received Only ₹35,000 Prize Money, Calls Latent 'Scripted' - VIDEO

Ajaz Khan Accuses Samay Raina's Show Of Being 'Scripted |

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan criticised stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina after meeting a contestant who allegedly performed on his show Indian's Got Latent but claimed that his act was never featured in an episode. On Thursday (September 24), Ajaz shared a video on Instagram featuring Rajesh Mishra from Prayagraj, who alleged that he performed for around 40 minutes on Samay's show.

According to Rajesh, he performed a rap during his appearance but his act was not shown in any episode. He also claimed that although he received prize money, he was not announced as the winner.

Ajaz and Rajesh further alleged that contestants who win the show are supposed to receive Rs 1 lakh, but they are given only around Rs 35,000. They also claimed that if there is more than one winner, the prize amount is divided among them.

In the video, Ajaz accused Samay of being unfair to contestants and questioned the show's treatment of emerging performers. He said, "Public ko dikha raha hai 1 lakh tu gareebo ko de raha hai, naye comedians ko de raha hai aur brands se itna paisa le raha hai tu... Samay Raina gaali deke sammaan paa raha hai. Ye show scripted hai, pura fixed hai aur ye show mein original talent nahi dikhaya jaayega kabhi bhi. Kyunki original talent se inn sabki g**** phatti hai."

Rajesh also alleged that Samay already knows the scores written by contestants before the results are announced.

Ajaz continued his criticism by saying, "Tu Samay hai aur hum Pralay hai." He also urged the RSS and other Hindu organisations to support Rajesh. Ajaz concluded the video by saying, "Samay Raina ka encounter karo."

Ajaz Questions Samay

In the caption accompanying the video, Ajaz claimed that Rajesh approached him seeking help after allegedly appearing on Samay's show.

The caption read, "Prayagraj, UP se Rajesh Kumar Mishra mere paas madad ke liye aaye. Rajesh ka kehna hai ki unhone Samay Raina ke show mein lagbhag 40 minute stage par perform kiya. Unhe inaam ki raashi mili, lekin na unhe winner ghoshit kiya gaya aur na hi unka episode dikhaya gaya."

Ajaz further questioned why Rajesh's performance was allegedly not included in an episode despite him receiving prize money. He wrote, "Samay Raina aur show ki team se mera sawaal hai: Rajesh ki performance ka episode kyun nahi dikhaya gaya? Aur inaam dene ke baad unhe winner kyun nahi ghoshit kiya gaya? Rajesh ko in sawaalon ka saaf jawab milna chahiye. UP ke Mukhyamantri ji se bhi meri guzarish hai ki Prayagraj ke is kalakaar ki baat suni jaaye. Agar uske saath na-insaafi hui hai, toh use insaaf dilaya jaaye."

The allegations made by Ajaz and Rajesh have not been independently verified, and it is not clear from the claims whether Rajesh's performance was recorded, edited out or otherwise excluded from a released episode.

Samay Raina and the show's team have not reacted to the allegations yet.