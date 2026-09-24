Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 In Controversy Again; Complaint Filed Against Mukesh Chhabra, Netflix India: Report

Samay Raina and Mukesh Chhabra |

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has landed in another controversy after a complaint was reportedly filed against casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix India over an allegedly inappropriate remark made during a recent episode. Anurag Shrivastav filed the complaint after watching the episode, which featured actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra, stand-up comedian Kaustubh Agarwal and host Samay Raina.

According to IANS, the complainant said he came across the episode while watching Netflix on his laptop from a hotel room in Mumbai on the evening of September 22, 2026. He raised concerns over language allegedly used by Chhabra during the episode.

According to the complaint, Chhabra was allegedly heard saying, “Mere Aaram Nagar mein aao, g**** m****.”

Shrivastav described the alleged remark as “highly inappropriate, objectionable, and sexually suggestive” and requested that the matter be investigated before any conclusion is reached.

Importantly, the complaint itself states that several aspects of the alleged incident still need to be verified. It notes that “the authenticity of this statement, the identification of the voice/person, the complete context, and the exact timestamp need to be verified from the original and unedited recording.”

Mukesh Chhabra tried to cook Samay Raina... but ended up getting absolutely cooked instead. 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CUqVRi8Rc5 — Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) September 18, 2026

The complaint also raises questions about Netflix India’s role in reviewing and approving the content before it was made available for streaming. Shrivastav has sought an investigation into the content clearance process and has also requested a review of the role of Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s content chief.

The complainant further alleged that, if the remark is verified, it could raise concerns related to viewer dignity and child cyber security.

The allegations and requests mentioned in the complaint have not been established. The report also does not indicate that the alleged remark, its context or the identity of the person who made it has been independently verified.

Latent Has Faced Controversy Before

This is not the first controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The show's first season came under scrutiny in February 2025 after content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks about parents and sex during an episode.

The backlash eventually led to the removal of Season 1 from Samay Raina’s YouTube channel.