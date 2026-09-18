'Samay Raina Se Comedy Kyu Nahi Ho Rahi?': Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam's India's Got Latent Episode Disappoints Netizens

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 7 premiered on Friday, September 18, with a panel that had already created considerable buzz online. However, despite the star-studded lineup, the latest episode failed to meet the expectations of several viewers, with many calling it “boring” and some even describing it as the “weakest” episode of the season so far. Episode 7 featured actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, comedian and actor Bhuvan Bam, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal alongside host Samay Raina.

The combination of popular names had led many fans to expect a particularly entertaining episode, with social media users predicting that it would be a “banger”.

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However, after the episode dropped, the reactions took a different turn. Several viewers took to social media to share their disappointment with the latest instalment. While some expected the panel to deliver memorable moments, others felt the episode lacked the energy and entertainment associated with previous episodes.

Many reactions specifically described the episode as “boring”, while some compared it with other episodes from the ongoing season and called it the “weakest” one so far.

Netizens react

Here's how fans reacted:

One Of The Weakest Episode From India's Got Latent Season 2 😭😭😭



Contestant In This Episode 🤡🤡🤡



Panelist In This Episode ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/TQsOONiRBr — Filmy_Duniya (@SalmanKingfv) September 18, 2026

Samay it's done bro 🥴.

Compaletely garbage episode 🤮.



R.I.P INDIA'S GOT LATENT 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/HYqzfxbs2K — 𝘼𝙉𝙂𝙆𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃💜 (@Priyanshwho) September 18, 2026

latent looks so forced now 😀 — snigdhaha (@bekhayaalii) September 18, 2026

Episode was so bad, even Bhuvan Bam & Nawazuddin Siddiqui couldn't save it😭



Not gonna lie, but Samay Raina's India's Got Latent feels finished at this point 🥱



Kyu nehi ho rhi comedy Samay Bhai? pic.twitter.com/BLMHFeNtay — NASTIK (@nastik_bhai) September 18, 2026

Bhuvan bam in today’s latent episode pic.twitter.com/wgFvg4hMsi — k ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) September 18, 2026

Wrong -

All jokes were on Mukesh Chhabra that

he likes man

casting pe aa jaao

aaram nagar aao audition ke liye



Latent has lost it’s charm https://t.co/rd6uRitew7 — ASH (@CA_ashhh) September 18, 2026

India's Got Latent is easily the worst show on Netflix right now.



I mean its classfied as 'comedy' but all it does is piss you off. pic.twitter.com/oME9O47egT — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) September 18, 2026

India's Got Latent ❌ Shaadi dot com ✅ pic.twitter.com/BWXxmQfxGl — Aditya (@adityacasm_) September 18, 2026

Rate This episode!

I feel like latent is done now,cant even find anything funny.#indiasgotlatent pic.twitter.com/etk7HzPMyV — AsHslayer (@A7S9H) September 18, 2026

New latent episode is nice but i wanted to see Bhuvan speak thoda zyada — Arya (@6footdisgrace) September 18, 2026

India’s Got Latent Season 2 guests

The second season of India’s Got Latent has featured a steady stream of celebrities from Bollywood, television, music and the digital space.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh appeared in the premiere episode, setting the tone for a season packed with prominent guests. Varun Dhawan later appeared in Episode 6 and participated in Samay’s trademark roasting session. During the episode, Samay also joked about having “such big celebrities” on the show.

The season has also welcomed Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Deepak Kalal, Medha Shankr, Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Karan Aujla, Vishal Dadlani, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, among others.