'Samay Raina Se Comedy Kyu Nahi Ho Rahi?': Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam's India's Got Latent Episode Disappoints Netizens

Samay Raina’s Season 2 Episode 7 premiered on Friday, September 18, with a panel that had already created considerable buzz online. However, despite the star-studded lineup, the latest episode failed to meet the expectations of several viewers, with many calling it “boring” and some even describing it as the “weakest” episode of the season so far. Episode 7 featured actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, comedian and actor Bhuvan Bam, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal alongside host Samay Raina.
The combination of popular names had led many fans to expect a particularly entertaining episode, with social media users predicting that it would be a “banger”.
However, after the episode dropped, the reactions took a different turn. Several viewers took to social media to share their disappointment with the latest instalment. While some expected the panel to deliver memorable moments, others felt the episode lacked the energy and entertainment associated with previous episodes.
Many reactions specifically described the episode as “boring”, while some compared it with other episodes from the ongoing season and called it the “weakest” one so far.
Netizens react
Here's how fans reacted:
India’s Got Latent Season 2 guests
The second season of India’s Got Latent has featured a steady stream of celebrities from Bollywood, television, music and the digital space.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh appeared in the premiere episode, setting the tone for a season packed with prominent guests. Varun Dhawan later appeared in Episode 6 and participated in Samay’s trademark roasting session. During the episode, Samay also joked about having “such big celebrities” on the show.
The season has also welcomed Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Deepak Kalal, Medha Shankr, Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Karan Aujla, Vishal Dadlani, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, among others.