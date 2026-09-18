Samay Raina And Medha Shankr To Marry In December? New Speculation Leaves Netizens Guessing |

There has been much speculation around Samay Raina and 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr, with reports claiming that the two are dating. Now, a new theory has surfaced suggesting that Samay and Medha are allegedly planning to get married in December. However, neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed the claims, and several netizens believe the speculation could simply be a joke.

A user on X shared a screenshot of a Reddit post, which now appears to have been deleted, claiming, “Samay Raina is set to marry Medha Shankr this December.” According to the post, the person claimed to be close to Samay’s family and alleged that they had spoken to India’s Got Latent host’s mother. However, attempts to locate the post on Reddit did not yield any results.

Samay Raina is set to marry Medha Shankr this December.👀❤️



As per a Reddit post, someone close to Samay Raina’s family says Samay wants to marry Medha Shankr this December, confirmed by his mother after speaking to him last night. For anyone who doesn’t know, Samay and Medha… pic.twitter.com/mHwmyecPyo — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) September 17, 2026

Given Samay’s known sense of humour, several users were quick to question whether the claim was genuine. Meanwhile, another speculation doing the rounds suggests that Samay and Medha may have already tied the knot. A user claimed that the two got married in a private ceremony two months ago, allegedly revealed by a close friend of the actress.

Netizens, however, remained sceptical. One user wrote, “The Switzerland trip right after Samay’s break is definitely adding fuel to the rumours.” Another commented, “Samay ko kya zarurat hai chupane ki.”

Got some tea on Samay Raina and Medha Shankar's🚨



​A Reddit user has shared that Samay Raina and Medha Shankar actually married around two months ago in Bandra The kept the entire ceremony hidden from the internet and made sure absolutely nothing leaked out to the public.



​The… pic.twitter.com/2qXF4f8hti — Aadi (@Gitekimhit) September 17, 2026

Are Samay Raina And Medha Shankr Dating?

Rumours about Samay and Medha being romantically involved have been doing the rounds for several months. Speculation intensified after the two were spotted together at multiple public events, including the Anandam premiere in June, and were later reportedly seen at the airport.

More recently, a blurred photo purportedly showing the duo in Interlaken, Switzerland, went viral on social media, further fuelling the dating rumours. However, the authenticity of the picture could not be independently verified, and neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed that they are dating.