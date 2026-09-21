Was India's Got Latent 2 Shoot Halted Over Samay Raina's Joke On Mukesh Chhabra's Girlfriend? Comedian Says 'We All Said Sorry And...'

Samay Raina and Mukesh Chhabra |

A joke about casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s girlfriend on India’s Got Latent sparked fresh chatter online, with an unverified social media post claiming that the show’s shoot was briefly halted following the exchange. Samay Raina has now reacted to the claim with his trademark humour.

Raina shared the social media post on his Instagram story and responded to the alleged backstage incident with a reference to Shaktimaan and comedian Sunil Pal.

“After this, Shaktimaan came, and we all said sorry, Shaktimaan, and then proceeded to do the show after touching Sunil Pal's feet,” he wrote on Instagram.

Samay Raina's Instagram story |

The claim surfaced after the latest episode of Season 2 featured Mukesh Chhabra along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam and comedian Kaustubh Agarwal. The episode was packed with jokes and roast-style exchanges, with Raina taking several digs at Chhabra and his career.

At one point, Chhabra mentioned his girlfriend while discussing how she might react to the jokes being made about him.

“My girlfriend must be watching. What must she think of me?” Chhabra said. Raina immediately turned the comment into another joke, asking, “You have a girlfriend as well? Which film is she going to feature in?”

The exchange drew laughter from the panel and audience. However, an alleged audience member later made a post claiming that Chhabra was upset by the joke and that filming was paused for around 15 minutes.

The same post further alleged that Bhuvan Bam intervened to calm the situation and claimed this was the reason Raina appeared to make fewer jokes about Chhabra later in the episode. However, these claims remain unverified, and there has been no independent confirmation of a shoot halt or any backstage disagreement.

The episode featured several other moments that caught attention. Raina also joked about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s appearance in Thamma, questioning the actor about his decision to take up the film.

Another segment involving an Amitabh Bachchan mimicry act led to a Rekha reference from Bhuvan Bam. Chhabra then turned the joke back on Bam, telling him, “Son, your film career has only just begun, my dear.”