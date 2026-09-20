Bhuvan Bam Dons ₹4.18 Lakh Watch At Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Show |

Bhuvan Bam recently made a much-awaited appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2, keeping a promise he had made after his memorable appearance via a voice call during the show’s first episode. While his presence on the comedy show grabbed plenty of attention, watch enthusiasts were quick to notice the luxury timepiece adorning his wrist.

The popular YouTuber and actor was spotted wearing the Baume & Mercier Riviera Automatic, a Swiss luxury watch with a reported retail price of around ₹4.18 lakh.

The timepiece features a striking blue dial housed in a sporty stainless-steel case, paired with an integrated stainless-steel bracelet. Its sleek yet sporty design adds a subtle luxury element to Bhuvan’s appearance, making the watch stand out without overpowering his overall look.

Bhuvan Bam On India’s Got Latent

Bhuvan’s appearance marked another notable celebrity addition to the second season of India’s Got Latent. The show returned for its second season on June 20, 2026, following the viral popularity of its debut season.

The new season has featured a mix of regular episodes and special releases, with celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Rakhi Sawant, among others, making appearances.

Bhuvan had previously featured in the show through a voice call in the first episode, where he interacted with a fan. His subsequent appearance as a guest fulfilled his promise to return to the show in person.

Bhuvan Bam’s Other Projects

Beyond YouTube and India’s Got Latent, Bhuvan has continued expanding his acting portfolio. He currently stars as Rash Behari Bose in The Revolutionaries, a period drama that premiered on Prime Video on September 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, fans are also awaiting the next chapter of his popular BB Ki Vines universe, with its second season currently in production/post-production and expected to arrive later this year.