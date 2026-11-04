‘Ek Sher Ko Janam Diya Hai...’: Qazi Touqeer’s Wife Hifsa Pens Emotional Note, Urges Husband To Bring Bigg Boss 20 Trophy Home | Instagram

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer's wife, Dr. Syed Hifsa Qazi, has penned an emotional note for her husband, expressing pride in the way he is performing inside the house. She also shared a picture of the frame sent to the Bigg Boss house, featuring Qazi posing with his mother. Hifsa, whom Qazi often remembers inside the house and who has also been a topic of discussion among the contestants, said she feels blessed to see him playing the game so strongly.

Sharing the picture, Hifsa wrote, "Ek sher ko janam diya hai jisne, woh Qazi ki Ami jaan hain! Us sher ko dahaadna sikhaya hai jisne, woh Qazi ke abba jaan hain!" She further added, "Writing this with a heart full of emotions."

Hifsa went on to praise Qazi, saying that what he achieved at the age of 19 is something many people struggle to accomplish even in a lifetime. She also highlighted the role his parents and upbringing have played in keeping him grounded. She wrote, "Yes, what kept him grounded was his upbringing, and what kept him rising even during his years off-screen was his parents, prayers, blessings and values."

Hifsa further said that she can see how Qazi is giving his "blood, sweat, and soul" to Bigg Boss 20. She praised him for entertaining his fans with his "intellect, healthy aggression, humour, dance, singing, humility, and countless shades of his personality." Expressing her pride in being his wife, she added, "I feel blessed and immensely proud to be his Shareek-e-Hayat." She also thanked Qazi's fans for their constant love and support.

Hifsa concluded her heartfelt note with a special message for her husband, urging him to bring the trophy home. She wrote, "Together, let's make history and bring the BB20 trophy home!"

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, contestants got an emotional surprise as Bigg Boss announced a task through which they could receive audio messages and photographs from their families. However, they had to choose between receiving their loved ones' messages or gaining an additional lifeline. When Manish Goel was given the choice between saving his lifeline and allowing Qazi Touqeer to hear his family's message, he chose the latter. Qazi was visibly emotional as he heard the audio message from his family and received a picture frame featuring him posing with his mother.