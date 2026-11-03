‘I’ll Not Continue The Show’: Mahhi Vij Calls Out Bigg Boss 20 For ‘Targeting’ Her, Questions Narrative Being Shown - Watch PROMO |

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 shows Mahhi Vij breaking down in tears after questioning the narrative being presented about her on the show. Feeling that she is being unfairly targeted, the actress expresses her displeasure and even threatens to quit the show, saying she does not wish to continue if things remain the same.

The promo begins with a message from Love Gill's mother playing in the house. Speaking in Punjabi, she tells Mahhi that she should have thought before speaking, as she is of the same age as her. However, Mahhi is unable to understand the rest of her message and asks Love what her mother said. Love replies, "Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti." Mahhi, however, claims that her mother did not use that particular word.

Mahi wants to leave the show because her backbiting about others is getting exposed 😭😭😭 Just leave the show Mahi. Nobody cares! #Biggboss20 https://t.co/8ZWJfT68zx — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) November 3, 2026

Later, Mahhi gets emotional and says, "I'm just feeling ki mera hi sab dikha rahe hain mujhe lag raha hai. If this is the scene then I'll not continue the show. Mujhe paise bhi nahi chahiye." With tears in her eyes, she then walks away from the conversation.

The actress is later seen entering the washroom, visibly upset and struggling to hold back her tears. "Mujhe itna heavy lag raha hai," she says, while Arishfa Khan tries to comfort her, telling her, "Royo nahi, royo nahi."

Sitting inside the washroom, Mahhi breaks down and questions Bigg Boss, asking, "Why are you targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who is watching." She further points out that contestants in the house often talk behind one another's backs.

"I'm not here to spoil my name like this," Mahhi adds. Towards the end of the promo, she is seen wiping away her tears as she repeatedly says, "I can't continue." Let us wait for the new episode to see how Mahhi deals with the latest controversy and whether she stands by her decision to quit the show.