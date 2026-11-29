Akshara Singh Defends Shraddha Kapoor Over Chhath Puja Row | Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh came to the defence of her co-star Shraddha Kapoor after the latter was questioned about the recent Chhath Puja controversy in Maharashtra during a promotional event for their upcoming film Eetha in Patna.

Akshara Singh Defends Shraddha Kapoor Over Chhath Puja Question

When a journalist asked Shraddha about the controversy, Akshara stepped in and gave a befitting response, stating that actors should not be held responsible for every controversy.

Akshara said, "Kalakaar hone ke naate, hum inn cheezon pe rok nahi laga sakte. Humara kaam hai perform karna, filmein banana. Humara yeh kaam nahi hai ki kaunsa controversy kahan chal raha hai. Har controversy ke zimmedaar hum nahi hain, sir. Hum Bihari definitely hain, lekin aap kisi ek kalakaar ko target karke poore samaj ka bayaan nahi le sakte hain."

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Akshara also came to Shraddha’s defence, pointing out that she was unaware of the controversy as she had been occupied with the promotions of Eetha and her other professional commitments. Akshara further added that even she was not aware of the developments.

About The Controversy

For the unversed, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had recently opposed the celebration of Chhath Puja at certain locations in Mumbai, citing concerns related to environmental regulations and public policy. The issue sparked a controversy, with MNS founder-president Raj Thackeray alleging that Chhath Puja was being politicised to create tensions between Marathi-speaking people and North Indians.

Eetha Release Date

Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, clashing with Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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