Akshara Singh Responds to Criticism Over Performing Chhath Puja | Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has reacted to criticism over performing Chhath Puja rituals, after several videos showed her standing in water and wearing orange sindoor. Several users questioned her participation in the festival despite being unmarried, while others alleged that the appearance was staged for publicity. Hitting back at the trolls, Akshara said she was hurt to see that even a sacred festival like Chhath Puja had become an occasion to question someone's faith.

Akshara Singh Questions Double Standards Over Chhath Puja Rituals

Taking to Instagram Story on Monday evening, November 16, Akshara wrote in Hindi, "Maine Chhathi Maiya ko arghya diya, aur kuch logon ne mere byaah ki chinta ka arghya de diya. Ek sawaal mera bhi hai — agar kunwara ladka Chhath kar sakta hai, toh kunwari ladki kyun nahi? Koi tark hai toh bataiye, main zaroor sunungi."

Check it out:

Akshara Singh Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls

Akshara further hit back at her critics, questioning their authority to judge her faith and adding that her faith was between her and Chhathi Maiya and did not need anyone's approval.

Akshara Singh Work Front

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film starred an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Farida Jalal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Yashpal Sharma.

The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in June earlier this year.

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